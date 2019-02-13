With just over a month until Selection Sunday, college basketball teams are heading into the stretch run of the regular season trying to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume.

Last year, Iowa was playing out the string of a lost season.

This year, the Hawkeyes are in the thick of the discussion for a pretty good seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are now 19-5 on the season and 8-5 in conference play with seven conference games remaining.

First, let’s set the table of where Iowa stands in the various ratings that may play a role in the selection process. If you are just tuning into college hoops in February, there’s been one major change. The outdated RPI has been removed as a major tool of the NCAA Tournament selection committee and it has been replaced by the NET, which it appears other better evaluation tools, like those offered by Ken Pomeroy at KenPom.com.

Here’s Iowa’s ranking as of Wednesday morning at some of the noted ratings sites:

NET: 29th

KENPOM: 25th

Old RPI: 30th

ELO: 28th

SAGARIN: 27th

That’s a pretty good consensus on where Iowa stands, somewhere in the upper 20’s. If you base seeding the Hawkeyes only on those numbers, then at this moment they would probably be a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The good news is the selection committee doesn’t operate on numbers alone. They look at the entire body of work. Your resume matters in the seeding process.

Last year the selection committee went to a quadrant system for wins and losses. Basically, some wins matter more than others and some losses are more significant than others. It’s based on where your opponent is rated in the NET and where the game is played.

The breakdown will be as follows: Quadrant 1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75 Quadrant 2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135 Quadrant 3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240 Quadrant 4: Home 161-plus; Neutral 201-plus; Away 241-plus

Here’s Iowa’s resume on the quadrant front as of Wednesday morning on WarrenNolan.com.