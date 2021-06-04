A look back at the Iowa baseball season.

Unfortunately, this article is coming a week or two earlier than what Coach Heller and the Iowa Baseball team wanted, but the season was far from a disappointment. The Hawkeyes battled adversity all season in a season unlike any other and finished 4th in the Big Ten standings, going 26-18 overall. However, the conclusion of the season means it is time to look back at some of the moments that shaped the 2021 Iowa Baseball season.

Preseason

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the Big Ten to change the scheduling for all of their teams, moving to a 44-game conference-only schedule. This hurt every team in the conference, but Iowa could have gotten the worst of it. Coach Heller described their non-conference slate they had set up, as the best they have every had. UC Irvine, Connecticut, Arizona State, California, San Diego Sate and Utah headlined a non-conference schedule that would have surely pushed Iowa to a respectable RPI.

On top of that, the Hawkeyes had an obstacle to clear before the season kicked off and it came in the form of a Covid pause. The team had to go through a pause in practices that ended just over a week before the season began.

Rough Start puts Iowa behind in the Big Ten Standings

The Hawkeyes schedule did them no favors early in the season, as they played their first 15 games against teams that finished in the top 6 of the final Big Ten standings. Early in the year, the Hawkeyes were struggling to get hits with runners in scoring position and they got off to a 4-8 start.

This prompted Coach Heller to call for change from his senior leaders in a post-game press conference, after a loss to Nebraska. “That group of leaders needs to step up and they need to lead…As the head coach you say a lot of things and you try to get them going, but at some point, the group needs to take over and run with it. We’re getting to that point.”

Around this point, the team conducted a players-only meeting in hopes that they could turn the season around. “That was the turning point. When we had that conversation as a team, everything turned around from then (on),” said Cam Baumann during an interview earlier this year.

Hot April turns the Hawkeyes Season Around

“The month of April that we had was pretty special…When we had to rally and try to get caught back up.,” said Coach Heller on what was a special month for the Hawkeyes. Iowa went 12-3 over the month of April and a 4-8 start, all the sudden turned into a 19-11 record.

Of course, when you have a good stretch of baseball, there are going to be some memorable moments. April 9th, was the first home game where fans were allowed to attend a game at Duane Banks Field and Peyton Williams made sure they had a good time. A grand slam in the 5th inning, extended an Iowa 2-0 lead to 6-0 vs Minnesota. That weekend the Hawkeyes swept Minnesota and got themselves over .500 for the first time all year.