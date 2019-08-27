Kirk Ferentz meets with every player on the roster before the end of the school year to discuss goals for the next season. One of the more important meetings was with Ihmir Smith-Marsette and the message from the head coach was clear, it was time to be a more mature leader. The message was received and the talented junior wide receiver has not only met expectations, but he's become a leader for his position group. Smith-Marsette discusses the meeting and the impact it has had on him.

