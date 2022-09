Tory Taylor doesn't want to make this game into a battle between himself and fellow Aussie punter Adam Korsak, but that's exactly what's starting to happen.

It's hard to avoid when this game involves two teams who face their fair share of challenges on offense and happen to have two of the best punters in all of college football. Taylor discusses his relationship with Korsak, their talks leading up to the game on Saturday night, and why he doesn't want the spotlight for this game to be on the punters.