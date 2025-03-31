Aaliyah Guyton Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Per multiple reports, Iowa freshman guard Aaliyah Guyton is entering the transfer portal. Guyton played in 29 of Iowa's 34 games during the 2024-25 season, starting one (Iowa's 62-57 loss to Illinois in January). Over the course of the 2024-25 season, Guyton averaged 4.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg, and 1.1 apg, while playing 16.3 minutes per game. Guyton shot 37.5% from the field during her freshman season and was especially sharp from 3-point range, converting 37.3% of her attempts from beyond the arc.

Guyton's shot did falter a bit at the end of the season -- she shot just 4-of-19 (21%) from the field in the final five games of the season, including a 2-of-9 (22%) effort from deep. Turnovers were also a problem for Guyton at times, as she averaged 1.7 giveaways per game in her 16 minutes action per outing. Still, while improvement on that front would be needed in the future, it wasn't necessarily an egregious amount of turnovers for a true freshman pressed into action against Big Ten competition. Guyton arrived at Iowa as a celebrated member of the Hawkeyes' hyped 2024 recruiting class, which included four players ranked in the HoopGurlz's overall Top 100. Guyton, the daughter of former Indiana standout A.J. Guyton, was the second-highest rated prospect of the four at #58 on HoopGurlz, behind only Ava Heiden at #42.