Oskaloosa kicker Aaron Blom recently accepted an opportunity to walk-on at the University of Iowa and picked the program for three main reasons.

“I like the strength program that Iowa has going, and it really felt like home to me," said Blom. "I also really liked the academic part of the University and thought it was a good fit for what I wanted.”

Blom is likely considering two directions when it comes to academics.

“The Medical program and the Engineering program are both good programs and I’m thinking one of those two right now.”

Iowa State was another program that was considered but two main reasons propelled the Hawkeyes to his commitment.

“The feel for where I could develop the best and give myself the greatest possible future for life after football.”

Blom remains positive on the coaches in Iowa City but didn't let those relationships play a final role in recruiting.

“I definitely like the coaches at Iowa, but I wasn’t going to make a decision based solely on the coaches.”

The decision to accept a preferred walk-on role with Iowa is something that Blom shared with the Hawkeyes.

“I called Coach Woods and he was pretty happy and told Coach Ferentz.”

Blom wanted to make a decision before his senior year of football and found what he was looking for.

“I looked at both schools with my parents and we all talked about the positives to each school," Blom said. "We all agreed that the University of Iowa was the best place for me, so I felt that there was no need to wait.”

The recruiting process was something that was a challenge for Blom at times.

“The hardest part was getting the coaches attention," he said. "I didn’t really reach out to the coaches, so I had to impress them when I was in front of them.”