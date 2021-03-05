HawkeyeReport - Graves invited to All-American Bowl

Future Hawkeye Aaron Graves has been selected to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Graves, who committed to Iowa after his freshman year of high school, received the news this week.

"It's a big honor," Graves told HawkeyeReport.com. "Coming from a small town in Iowa, you don't necessarily see things like this happen so it feels amazing that I accomplished something that's recognized country wide."

Growing up in Dayton, IA, population 775, Graves takes pride in setting an example for the next generation that will follow him at Southeast Valley High School and a national honor like this is just one more example his hard work paying off.

“I really think for the younger kids growing up in such a small town, it shows that if you work hard and put your head down and grind, you can achieve big things,” Graves said.

The 2022 All-American Bowl kicks off on January 8 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio and will be nationally televised by NBC.