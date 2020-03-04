Waukee defensive back Aaron Smith made another visit to the University of Iowa over the weekend and could be back multiple times in the next few months. We caught up with the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Smith to get the latest.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa?

SMITH: I thought it went really well. They really know how to make you feel welcomed and at home into their program. I talked with a lot of coaches and they made me feel like I welcomed, and they wanted me there. Their facilities were nice as well.

Q: After having been up there a great deal, what did you learn about Iowa?

SMITH: That you are getting what you see and hear, along with that they are going to treat you like an adult there. After being up there and seeing a lot of the same stuff they tell you about and show you, I saw that they aren’t feeding you false information.

Q: How were your conversations with the coaches during the day?

SMITH: A lot was little stuff with glad to see me back up there and wanting to get me back up in the summer and spring.

Q: What is your next point of contact with Iowa?

SMITH: I might come up for a spring day practice, and possibly go up in the summer. For right now, it is uncertain.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

SMITH: I like the Iowa program a lot, especially after this weekend because it showed me a lot more of what they bring to the table. They want you to work for it and they aren’t handing out any, which is what I like in a program.

Q: Do you have any other visits ahead?

SMITH: Kansas State.

Q: What colleges are recruiting you the hardest?

SMITH: Air Force would be the hardest recruiting me at the moment, with the offer and offering junior days. Iowa and North Dakota would be the second teams because of how much I have talked to the coaches of both teams, and how much I have been up to Iowa.

Q: What college camps are you looking at most for this summer?

SMITH: If I were to do any camps, it would probably be Mizzou, Iowa, or Kansas State. There may possibly be other camps that teams want to evaluate me at.

Q: What are your goals for this track season?

SMITH: Win state for the team and individual races, win track Gatorade player of the year, run 46 in the 400, and low 21 or high 20 in the 200.