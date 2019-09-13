Skills on the football field combined with speed in track helped open the door for Waukee defensive back Aaron Smith to receive a game day invite to watch Iowa defeat Rutgers.

“It was good. I got to speak with some coaches, got to see the weight room, and take a tour of the facility. It was a good trip overall.”

Smith saw during the course of the day what it was like to be a player for the Hawkeyes.

“Breakfast, then a tour of facilities and the weight room, and then we took pictures. Then we went to watch a hype video, watched pregame, then lined up on the field to watch the Swarm, and then watched the game.”

There were a trio of different things that Smith enjoyed the most while on campus.

“I would say getting to talk to coaches, getting on the field, and seeing what it was like to be in their warmups with the Swarm coming out.”

Smith was thrilled getting an opportunity to see the swarm up close.

“Hype. It’s really exciting and gets you ready for the game.”

The Iowa staff continues to praise Smith and his skills on the gridiron.

“All they have really talked about is that they are watching me and that I’m a very talented football player.”

Smith continues to follow the Hawkeye football program and likes what he has seen overall there.

“Considering my position and what I saw when I was there, I feel good. I’ve grown up watching Iowa, so being able to experience and see what they do I feel good.”

One more trip is planned for Smith and another might be scheduled soon.

“There might be another visit (to Iowa City) in October. I have a visit up to Iowa State for the Cy-Hawk game.”

Smith named the Hawkeyes and Cyclones among the colleges showing him attention as of late.

“Iowa, Iowa State, Simpson, and Iowa Central.”

Football at the high school level is what is keeping Smith busy as of late in hopes that he can help his squad bounce back from a slow start.

“Good. I have good grades despite the 0-2 start with both loses being very close games. Football is good.”