On Friday, Iowa landed a new commit at defensive end in Deontae Craig, but on Monday they lost one when Aaron Witt flipped his commitment to Wisconsin.

Witt, a 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from Winona, MN, had committed to the Hawkeyes on June 24, but that was before picking up an offer from Wisconsin, his dream school, in July, which eventually led him to switch to the Badgers. It is Witt's third commitment of the recruiting process with his original verbal pledge going to Minnesota last November.