HawkeyeReport - Adreon named Big Ten Player of the Week

Iowa RF Zeb Adreon becomes the second Hawkeye in as many weeks to get the Big Ten Player of the Week award. Last week, Ben Norman got the honors for his performance at Rutgers and this week Adreon gets the honors.

Zeb reached base in 13 of 15 at bats over the four-game weekend, while gathering ten hits and scoring seven times. He reached base in his last ten at bats of the weekend, making him an easy choice for the weekly award.

Adreon’s best performance of the weekend came on Sunday vs Northwestern, when his three singles, one triple and four runs scored, helped lead Iowa to an easy 15-4 win. “It was really just having a good approach, looking the other way, trying to stay through the ball,” said Zeb Adreon on the outstanding performance.

Zeb came into the week batting .259 on the season, with 31 strikeouts, but catapulted himself into the team lead for batting average at .323. He will be looking to continue his hot streak next week, as the Hawkeyes travel to Indiana for a three-game series that has serious Big Ten Standings implications attached to it.

Pitcher Riley Gowens (Illinois), Pitcher Sam Benschoter (Michigan State) and OF Morgan Colopy (Indiana) join Adreon in this weeks Big Ten Baseball honors.