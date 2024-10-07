After Tough Pro Decision, Payton Sandfort Ready to Lead

Payton Sandfort meets with the media at Iowa's Media Day on Monday, October 7. (Photo by Eliot Clough / Hawkeye Beacon)

IOWA CITY — Iowa forward Payton Sandfort — and, by extension, the Hawkeye men's basketball program — stood at a crossroads in late May, as Sandfort weighed a tough decision to go pro or come back for his senior year. Well — more accurately, the program stood at a crossroads. Sandfort laid in a boat. "It was like two or three days before the decision day, and at this point, I was truly on the fence," said Sandfort at Iowa's Media Day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday afternoon. "There were people telling me to stay in [the draft], and it would be a bad decision to go back. There were people saying it would be a bad decision to stay in. So it was tough." "That was the first time I got to go home," continued the Waukee, Iowa native. "My dad rented a boat for Memorial Day. I was just laying in the sun, just stressed out, anxious, couldn't figure it out. I just prayed about it, and God wants me here, and I'm super excited for this team." Call it divine guidance, call it whatever, but for the Hawkeyes coming off an NIT appearance and losing a bevy of veteran presence, Sandfort's return is, unquestionably, a blessing.

"I'm very impressed with what [Sandfort] learned going through the NBA Draft process, and his attitude upon return and how it relates to his teammates has been, quite frankly, what I would have expected from him," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "When he made the decision to come back, he made it for that reason, and I'm incredibly proud of him and very thankful, and so are his teammates." In his first full season as a starter last season, Sandfort averaged 16.4 points per game, along with 6.6 rebounds per game and almost three assists a pop to boot. The points and rebounds led the team, while he finished second in assists to the departing guard Tony Perkins, who transferred to Missouri for his final year of eligibility. Sandfort's ever-expanding skill set will be the linchpin of this season's Hawkeye squad, which will lean on shooting and versatility in Big Ten play. "He's always been a guy that moves incredibly well without the ball," said Fran McCaffery. "He is nonstop motion. He sprints the floor in transition. He really works hard defensively. He rebounds well. So he tries to impact a game in a number of different ways."