Aidan Hall discusses his decision

Sometimes when you know, you just know. For Aidan Hall, it was a scholarship offer from Iowa one week ago that changed the course of his recruiting and ultimately led to a commitment to the Hawkeyes today for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Harlan native.

"I decided to commit now because I wanted to get the stress off my shoulders and not worry about it anymore," said Hall. "It seemed like home and I have always grown up being a fan of them."

"Throughout the process, I have been able to get to know the coaching staff pretty well and they seem like the fit for me," he said. "The program as a whole seems to fit me well too."

Choosing Iowa over offers from Minnesota, Army, Air Force, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Fordham, and Illinois State, Hall called lead recruiter LeVar Woods to give him the news today.

"I called Coach Woods to let him know and he was ecstatic," said Hall. "I think it caught him off guard a little bit. He was pumped and super happy for me."

"Then he told the whole coaching staff and I talked to Coach Ferentz," Hall said. "He was also super happy that I decided to join them and he congratulated me as well. He thinks I could end up playing linebacker, safety, or other positions."

Growing up an Iowa fan, Hall is excited to be a Hawkeye and relieved to have the weight of the recruiting process now off of his shoulders.

"It feels great to be committed somewhere," said Hall. "As a recruit, all you can think about is where your home is going to be and I am just super glad Iowa is my home. I couldn’t be happier."

Overall, Hall is commitment No. 9 for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, and Zach Lutmer in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.

Now Hall plans to turn into a recruiter to see if he can help get a couple more top targets to join the Hawkeyes and already has some in mind.

"Probably Asa Newsom, Kooper Ebel, and Amare Snowden," said Hall.