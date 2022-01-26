Aidan Hall talks Iowa interest, latest on recruiting

After a standout junior season that saw him lead Harlan to a state championship, Class of 2023 WR/DB Aidan Hall is starting to pick up more Division I interest. That includes regular contact from the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had head coach Kirk Ferentz and lead recruiter LeVar Woods in attendance to watch his basketball game Tuesday night.

"I knew ahead of time that Iowa was going to be at my basketball game, but when Coach Ferentz and Levar Woods walked in, it was a very surreal feeling and it felt really good," said Hall. "Having them at my game definitely gave me some extra motivation to do well. After the game, Coach Woods texted me saying that they were glad they could come."

The trip to the basketball game followed Hall's visit to Iowa City on Sunday as he attended a junior day with the Hawkeyes, which gave him a closer look inside the program.

"On the visit, as soon as I got there I got to talk to pretty much all the recruiting coordinators," Hall said. "After that, we went and checked out all the facilities. We also got a strength presentation and I really liked their system and how they run things."

"After that, we got to talk to some of the players and ask them questions about their experiences at Iowa and just any other questions we had," said Hall. "I really enjoyed that because they provided more insight to Iowa football."

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Hall has the versatility to play a couple different positions in college. On Sunday, he focused on defensive back during his visit to Iowa.

"We went into position meetings and I went with the defensive backs," Hall said. "That was my first time meeting Coach Parker. I didn’t get to talk to him one on one, but he showed us a little bit about how they run things at Iowa."

Currently still looking for his first scholarship offer, Hall has interest from Iowa, Iowa State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State, among others. He looks forward to making more college visits down the road, but is also focused on basketball this winter with Harlan having one of the top ranked teams in Class 3A this season.

"In the future I plan on going to a few more junior days, but I also am hoping we can make a run at state for basketball," said Hall.

As a junior, Hall finished the season with 777 yards rushing, 755 yards receiving, and 24 touchdown on offense to go along with 29.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

See highlights from Hall's junior year in the video below.