Hall visits Iowa spring practice

In-state safety Aidan Hall was back in Iowa City on Saturday to watch the Hawkeyes at work in spring practice and catch up with the Iowa coaches, who have remained in close contact.

"We went to the practice at around 9:30 and it went till about 11:30," said Hall. "It was fun being able to be there in person and be able to connect with the coaches and see how they coach their players."

"After that I did a photoshoot," Hall said. "Then finally I went and had a meeting with Coach Parker. We pretty much just went over film and talked through it for about 45 minutes."

The feedback from Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who also coaches the secondary, was very positive and he plans to evaluate Hall further in the coming months.

"They told me that they are super interested," said Hall. "They think I could play all three of their safety positions. They also would like to get me back up for camp this summer."

Currently, Hall holds scholarship offers from Army, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Western Illinois with interest from several others as he continues to sort through the recruiting process.

"I have visited Kansas State, UNI, NDSU, and now Iowa twice," Hall said. "I’m not really too sure what will be next, but I think I might take a visit to Iowa State sometime soon."