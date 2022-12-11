Cedar Rapids Xavier defensive back Aidan McDermott has changed his mind. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound McDermott decommitted from South Dakota State today and announced that he has accepted a preferred walk-on with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"I feel like I can go to Iowa and play, so I wanted to go there and prove that I belong," said McDermott. "I always dreamt of playing at Iowa, so it was hard to pass up the opportunity. I have also seen the success that preferred walk-ons have had there, including people I know so I know I can do it too."

A first team all-state selection on both sides of the ball this past season, McDermott finished his senior year with 24 tackles and five interceptions on defense and 45 catches for 804 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense.

McDermott chose the preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa over scholarship offers from South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.