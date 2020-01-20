Mount Vernon athlete Aidan Nosek was a visitor to Iowa City during the fall and continues to garner interest from the program.

“I went on a game day visit and they send me information about the team about once a week.”

Nosek, who visited Iowa for their win over Purdue, came away from the trip excited about what he saw.

“I had a good time," said Nosek. "It was really cool seeing how big the weight room was. They also showed us the player room and all the gear the college supplied. All in all, it was a great experience and was really cool to have a major D1 school show interest like they did. Plus, it's always good to see the Hawks win.”

There was one part of the visit that stood out most to Nosek.

“Being on the sideline during pregame while the players were warming up and the atmosphere of Kinnick.”

Nosek's time on the sidelines made him want to suit up.

“The atmosphere was electric," Nosek said. "The fans were very loud and supportive, and the players fed off of it. Even though I wasn't playing, you could feel the energy of the crowd and I started to get excited.”

There is a lot that Nosek likes about the Hawkeyes.

“I respect the Iowa program and their coaching staff's ability to consistently develop players and be successful," he said. "I am impressed with Coach Doyle and his ability to transform recruits to high level athletes.”

Nosek likes all of the interactions that he has had with the coaches at Iowa.

“They are all good people," said Nosek. "Brian Ferentz is a very personable guy. He knows when to joke around but will get on you if he needs to.”

A few other college programs have also touched base with Nosek as well.

“The University of Iowa, Grandview University, Simpson College, U-W Platteville, and Iowa Western.”

Nosek mentioned the one school that he has followed since he was younger.

“I've always grown up watching football, but I would say we've watched Iowa the most.”