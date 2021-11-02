Aidan Vaughan reacts to nine power-five offers in October
There are only a handful of prospects who have seen their stock rise like Aidan Vaughan in the past month. The 2022 ATH/LB out of Walled Lake Western was committed to Air Force going into the season, but re-opened his recruitment this week. Vaughan attributes his rise to a number of factors, and recently caught up to talk about the latest in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news