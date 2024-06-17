The twisty career path of 2021 NCAA champion AJ Ferrari is set to take another turn, as he announced on Monday that he would be leaving Iowa and looking to wrestle elsewhere.

"To all of the Iowa Hawkeye fans, coaches, and wrestlers that were always respectful and knew my character and supported me - thank you 🙏," said Ferrari on Instagram. "I am leaving Iowa, and start official visits today. I am excited for the next step for me." In his Instagram note, Ferrari also confirmed that he has three years of college wrestling eligibility remaining.

Ferrari was never on the Iowa wrestling roster but had been heavily tied to the Iowa program in recent years after leaving Oklahoma State in a cloud of controversy. Ferrari displayed a brash personality en route to winning an NCAA championship while wrestling for the Cowboys in 2021, but injuries stemming from a car accident and legal issues prevented him from competing after that. Ferrari was accused of unwanted sexual contact and charged with sexual battery by the Stillwater Police Department. That charge was dismissed in court last October. The closest Ferrari came to competing for the Hawkeyes was at the 2023 Soldier Salute tournament in Coralville last December. Ferrari wrestled unattached (without a formal college affiliation) in the 197 lb bracket. At that tournament, Ferrari defeated Iowa wrestler Zach Glazier in the final with a late takedown.



However, there was significant chaos after the match, as Glazier shoved Ferrari and Ferrari then threw a punch at Glazier and flipped off both Glazier and the crowd. That chaos resulted in the match decision being changed from a win for Ferrari to Ferrari being disqualified and Glazier winning instead.



