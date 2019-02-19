Alec Kritta walking on at Iowa
Illinois wide receiver Alec Kritta has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder, who attends St. Charles North, will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on this summer. Kritta, who has family from the state of Iowa, made his decision today after a visit to campus this month.
"Ever since I started playing high school football, I’ve wanted to play for the Hawkeyes," said Kritta. "Once I got the opportunity, there was no way I was passing it up."
"After visiting the school, it instantly felt like home and I knew that this is the place I want to represent," Kritta said. "It’s such a special place that I knew I wanted to be a part of."
In addition to the walk-on opportunity at Iowa, Kritta considered scholarship offers from Dayton, Valparaiso, and Morehead State.
COMMITTED🐤 📸: @mrsegobiano pic.twitter.com/dKy2PVqrhY— alec kritta (@KrittaAlec) February 19, 2019
As a senior, Kritta finished the season with 47 catches for 900 yards and 13 touchdowns.
See highlights from his senior year at St. Charles North in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Alec Kritta - 6-foot-1, 183-pound WR from St. Charles, IL (St. Charles North)
Jackson Ritter - 6-foot-4, 190-pound WR from Frankford, IL (Lincoln-Way East)
Thomas Hartlieb - 5-foot-10, 185-pound DB from Madison, WI (Edgewood)
Nolan Donald - 5-foot-9, 187-pound RB from Morton, IL (Morton)
Clayton Thurm - 6-foot-4, 265-pound OL from Williamsburg, IA (Williamsburg)
Louie Stec - 6-foot-1, 245-pound DT from La Grange Park, IL (Nazareth Academy)
Jackson Frericks - 6-foot-7, 205-pound TE from Cedar Falls, IA (Cedar Falls)
Javon Foy - 6-foot-0, 175-pound WR from Moline, IL (Moline)
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)