Illinois wide receiver Alec Kritta has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 183-pounder, who attends St. Charles North, will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on this summer. Kritta, who has family from the state of Iowa, made his decision today after a visit to campus this month.

"Ever since I started playing high school football, I’ve wanted to play for the Hawkeyes," said Kritta. "Once I got the opportunity, there was no way I was passing it up."

"After visiting the school, it instantly felt like home and I knew that this is the place I want to represent," Kritta said. "It’s such a special place that I knew I wanted to be a part of."

In addition to the walk-on opportunity at Iowa, Kritta considered scholarship offers from Dayton, Valparaiso, and Morehead State.