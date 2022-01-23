Alex Eichmann walking on at Iowa

Following a visit to Iowa City this weekend, wide receiver Alex Eichmann has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wisconsin native is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

"Committing to Iowa was a very easy decision for me," said Eichmann. "They have a history of successful walk-ons and I hope to add my name to that list."

"The coaches have a great vision for the future and I’m lucky to be a part of it," Eichmann said. "Plus I’ll be receiving a fantastic education."

For Eichmann, there is also a family connection to the University of Iowa as his grandfather, Richard Gibbs, was a captain for the Hawkeye football team in 1966 so he will be following in his footsteps at Iowa.

"It means everything to me," said Eichmann of the . "He’s been my biggest fan since I picked up a football and he’s been a great role model. I called him last night to give him the news and he was ecstatic."