Alex Eichmann walking on at Iowa
Following a visit to Iowa City this weekend, wide receiver Alex Eichmann has made his college decision. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wisconsin native is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.
"Committing to Iowa was a very easy decision for me," said Eichmann. "They have a history of successful walk-ons and I hope to add my name to that list."
"The coaches have a great vision for the future and I’m lucky to be a part of it," Eichmann said. "Plus I’ll be receiving a fantastic education."
For Eichmann, there is also a family connection to the University of Iowa as his grandfather, Richard Gibbs, was a captain for the Hawkeye football team in 1966 so he will be following in his footsteps at Iowa.
"It means everything to me," said Eichmann of the . "He’s been my biggest fan since I picked up a football and he’s been a great role model. I called him last night to give him the news and he was ecstatic."
Named first-team all-conference at both wide receiver and defensive back, Eichmann finished his senior season with 47 catches for 897 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and 52 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
See highlights from Eichmann's senior year at Hamilton High School in the video below.
Iowa's walk-ons in the Class of 2022:
Alex Eichmann - 6-foot-3, 200-pound WR from Sussex, WI
Reese Osgood - 6-foot-1, 183-pound WR from Franklin, WI
Kyson Van Vugt - 6-foot-7, 232-pound TE from Hull, IA
Andrew Kraus - 6-foot-5, 220-pound DE from Barrington, IL
Kael Kolarik - 6-foot-0, 205-pound DB from Indianola, IA
Carter Erickson - 6-foot-1, 190-pound DB from Indianola, IA
Dominic Wiseman - 6-foot-1, 257-pound DT from Davenport, IA
Graham Friedrichsen - 6-foot-2, 185-pound WR from Urbandale, IA
Luke Gaffney - 6-foot-3, 245-pound DE from Marion, IA
Will Hubert - 6-foot-4, 232-pound DE from Papillion, NE
Drew Stevens - 6-foot-1, 173-pound K from North Augusta, SC