Alex Mota commits to Iowa

Alex Mota, one of the top recruits in the state of Iowa in the Class of 2023, is staying home to play for the Hawkeyes. The versatile 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mota announced his commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today with plans to start out his college career at wide receiver.

"I was already thinking about going to Iowa in the first place, so them seeing me as a receiver now kind of pushed my decision to go ahead and commit," said Mota.

The Hawkeyes initially offered at defensive back, but recently had wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland get in touch with Mota to let him know they would be happy to have him on offense as well.

"I was talking to the receivers coach and he seems like a great coach and a great person, so I think our connection can be really good and that's what kind of pushed it too," Mota said. "Then my degree will probably be in business and they have a really good business school there."

In his announcement this morning, Mota honored his late parents, Alfonso and Lynn Mota, who he lost at a young age, and was happy to include them in his special day.

"It's really amazing because I know they're watching over me and I know they're proud," said Mota.

A three-star prospect, Mota chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio, and is happy to have the weight of his college decision off his shoulders.

"It feels great," Mota said. "Now I don't have to worry about anything else other than school right now. I know I already have a home."

Overall, Mota is the fifth commitment for Iowa, joining quarterback Marco Lainez, defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, defensive end Chase Brackney, and linebacker Ben Kueter in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.