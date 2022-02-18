Alex Mota discusses his decision

After Alex Mota announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes this morning, we caught up with the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Marion native to discuss his decision, his future at Iowa, and much more.

Q: What led up to your decision and what made it the right time?

MOTA: It started off as I wanted to get recruited as a receiver and they said yeah. I was already thinking about going to Iowa in the first place, so them seeing me as a receiver kind of pushed my decision to go ahead and commit.

Q: What makes wide receiver your preference?

MOTA: I think I'm quick and can run with the football and I'm really precise with my routes, so I think I can be a good all-around receiver.

Q: You honored your late parents, mentioning them in your announcement, and I know you lost them at an early age. What did it mean to you to honor them on a special day like today?

MOTA: It's really amazing because I know they're watching over me and I know they're proud.

Q: What was the overall feeling like this morning making the announcement?

MOTA: A little nervous, a little happy, a little of everything, but all the weight is off my shoulders now.

Q: Beyond playing wide receiver, what else made Iowa the right fit?

MOTA: I was talking to the receivers coach and he seems like a great coach and a great person, so I think our connection can be really good and that's what kind of pushed it too. Then my degree will probably be in business and they have a really good business school there.

Q: When you visited Iowa City on January 23, you mentioned the relationship you have been building with other in-state recruits like Jamison Patton and Kai Black. Do you turn into a recruiter now?

MOTA: Yeah, definitely. I'm going to tell them to come home.

Q: I saw Xavier Nwankpa already reached out to you too. Did you have a chance to talk to him about things at the junior day last month?

MOTA: Yeah. He was at the practice facility working out and we talked for about 30 minutes or so. He said the coaches will help get you NFL ready and the overall vibe there is great right now.

Q: Going back to your position, when did Iowa switch to wide receiver? Just recently?

MOTA: Yeah. I was thinking about it for a couple months, but I didn't want to really say anything so once they said something about it, that's when it snapped in my brain that I'm going to go to Iowa.

Q: Looking ahead to your senior year of football next fall, where will you be playing?

MOTA: I'm not going to be playing quarterback anymore. I'll be moving to running back and slot.

Q: Overall, can you sum up your feelings right now just knowing where you are headed?

MOTA: It feels great. Now I don't have to worry about anything else other than school right now. I know I already have a home. The kids in the hallways and everyone is already saying congratulations, so it feels pretty good.

Q: You grew up going to games at Kinnick Stadium. What do you think it's going to be like walking out of the tunnel there for the first time as a player?

MOTA: It's pretty cool. When I told my aunt last night, she said she was going to have a heart attack she was so excited and overwhelmed. It's just a really great feeling.

A three-star prospect, Mota chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio.

Overall, Mota is the fifth commitment for Iowa, joining quarterback Marco Lainez, defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, defensive end Chase Brackney, and linebacker Ben Kueter in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.