Alex Mota enjoys Iowa junior day

After a visit to Iowa State on Saturday, versatile Class of 2023 recruit Alex Mota saw his travels take him to Iowa City on Sunday for a junior day with the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Mota, it was another chance to learn more about the program as he continues to develop his relationship with the Iowa coaching staff.

"First, we got to see what I looked like in black and gold, which looked amazing and I couldn’t be much happier to be there," said Mota. "It felt amazing and me and the recruits were talking it up the whole time getting to know each other a lot better, which was also great."

"Then I got to talk to Coach Ferentz in his office, which was nice to meet up with him about how recruiting is going and all that," Mota said. "After that, I met up with Xavier Nwankpa, who was at the practice facility working out. He stopped and came by and we chatted for a minute and then he went back to work."

When the recruits went to their position meetings, Mota went with the defensive backs but has also talked with Iowa about possibly play wide receiver or even both positions in college if it works out.

"The message I got today was that I could play both ways with how talented player I am," said Mota. "With that comes a lot of work, but I think I am ready for that role to put in the work to become a great player."

As Mota makes the rounds on the recruiting trail, he has started to develop friendships with some of the other top in-state recruits including Jamison Patton and Kai Black, who were also in Iowa City on Sunday.

"We get to know each other a lot more and get a bond before we set off to commit somewhere," Mota said. "Then we start recruiting other in-state guys so getting to know them now is definitely a plus."

Currently, Mota holds scholarship offers Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio. After visiting Iowa and Iowa State this past weekend, he has a couple other trips in mind in the near future.

"I’ll be at Wisconsin pretty soon and Nebraska once the dead period is over." said Mota.