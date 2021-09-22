Alex Mota learns more about Iowa

Alex Mota has been to a lot of Hawkeye games growing up, but this past weekend was his first chance to visit Kinnick Stadium since earning a scholarship offer from Iowa last spring. For the 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior from Marion, it was an opportunity to learn even more about the Iowa football program.

"The visit was really great for me to get to know the coaches more and be able to connect with them and the recruits," said Mota. "I was able to learn more on the jobs outside of football with classes, lifting, and how that will work. It was just a great overall experience for me and I plan to keep Iowa as an option in the long run."

A versatile prospect that could play offense or defense in college, Mota had a chance to talk with the Iowa coaching staff Saturday about his position if he were to go there, which would likely be cornerback.

"I talked to Jay Niemann," Mota said. "We talked about defense and what I want to play. I just want to keep my options open."

Playing quarterback and safety in high school, Mota has 347 yards passing, 315 yards rushing, and seven touchdowns on offense and 14 tackles on defense through four games this season for Marion.

"It’s gone pretty well," said Mota. "We just keep getting better as a team and that’s all that matters."

Currently, Mota holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. This season, he has been able to visit Iowa, Iowa State, and Wisconsin so far.