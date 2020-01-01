All-American Bowl: EAST vs. WEST OL vs. DL
SAN ANTONIO - When the two teams got together, the linemen did only one drill, a ton of one-on-ones.
Featured Prospects:
Paris Johnson Jr - OL - Signed with Ohio State
Logan Jones - DL - Signed with Iowa
Myles Murao - OL - Signed with Washington
Bryan Bresee - DL - Signed with Clemson
Clyde Pinder - DL - Signed with North Carolina
Tate Ratledge - OL - Signed with Georgia
Van Fillinger - DL - Signed with Utah
Trey Wedig - OL - Signed with Wisconsin
Myles Murphy. - DL - Signed with Clemson
Will Anderson - DL - Signed with Alabama
Turner Corcoran - OL - Signed with Nebraska
Jamil Burroughs - DL
Myles Hinton - OL - Signed with Stanford
Devin Grant - DL - Signed with Colorado
Luke Wypler - OL - Signed with Ohio State
Jacobian Guillory - DL - Signed with LSU
McKinnley Jackson
Paul Tchio - OL - Signed with Clemson
Peter Skoronski - OL - Signed with Northwestern
Patrick Jenkins - DL - Signed with TCU
Will Anderson - DL - Signed with Alabama
Roger Rosengartern - OL - Signed with Washington
Jack Nelson - OL - Signed with Wisconsin
Gus Hartiwig - OL - Signed with Purdue
Omari Thomas - DL - Signed with Tennessee
Garrett Hayes - OL - Signed with TCU
Andrej Karic - OL - Signed with Texas
Brady Ward
Xavier Carlton - DL - Signed with Utah
Michael Carmody - OL - Signed with Notre Dame