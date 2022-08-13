Allen battling injury in fall camp

A broken bone in his hand isn't going to keep Brian Allen off the practice field. The true freshman defensive lineman is wearing a cast on his left hand, but he's still out there every day at practice getting reps.



Allen talks about how fall camp has done, how he injured his hand in practice, the help that being at Iowa in the spring has provided him in fall camp, his recruiting process, and how he has packed on almost 30 pounds since coming to Iowa City and is now seeing snaps at defensive tackle.

