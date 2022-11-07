Kate plays for the North Tartan 2026 AAU team and was named MVP of the well-known Boo Williams AAU Tournament this past summer.

“The 5’10 combo guard has always been a top-level player, but this summer she really stepped up. Amelotte will be one of the best two-way players in the state by the end of her high school career. She can play any position and can guard any position. Her best skill is getting to the hoop, creating contact and finishing. She is a very strong guard and has the perfect body build that will help her at the college level. The freshman will be a nice addition to the Wayzata squad.”

Amelotte will be a freshman at Wayzata High School this year, so there are no high school stats to share. Kate and her family have decided to keep her offers and visits quiet for now, so we have to turn to Prep Girls Hoops for their evaluation of her game. Rudy Ruffin had this to say about her play.

Class of 2026 F Kate Amelotte out of Wayzata, MN was in Iowa City for an unofficial visit at last weekend’s home football against Northwestern. Prep Girls Hoops rates her as the #4 recruit in Minnesota for the class of 2026

We caught up with the incoming high school freshman to discuss her visit to Iowa City, when she may receive an offer from the Hawkeyes and more.

Q: How was your recent visit to Iowa City? What are your thoughts on the program, facilities and campus?

AMELOTTE: I loved everything about my visit to Iowa City. It has such a great college town feel. Carver and Kinnick were awesome. There is such strong support for all the athletic programs. Coach Lisa Bluder and the entire staff have built one of the best programs in the country.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

AMELOTTE: I am building a great relationship with Coach Lisa Bluder, Coach Jan Jensen and the entire staff. I was here this past summer for the Elite Camp and have had calls with them. This visit was the first time I was able to sit down and really get to know them. They are such great, humble, down to earth people.

Q: Do you have an offer from Iowa? What is the coaching staff saying about potentially getting an offer?

AMELOTTE: I do not have an offer from Iowa. From a recruiting perspective, I think there are a couple of things the staff will focus on over the next year. Watching me play my first minutes of high school basketball this fall, giving the entire staff a chance to see me play, and continuing to build our relationship.

Q: What schools do you have offers from right now?

AMELOTTE: We as a family at this time have made the decision to not post the specifics of offers and visits. I’m enjoying the process and have been blessed to receive offers.

Q: Have you gotten a chance to meet any of the current Iowa players?

AMELOTTE: Yes, I was able to meet a number of players during the Elite camp and my most recent visit. It has been a great opportunity to learn more about the school, program, culture, etc. They have given me insight into what it takes to play basketball at this level.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make them stand out when compared with others?

AMELOTTE: At this point I don’t think there is one thing in particular. I think a few areas I’m focused on are size of school, how close to home, program fit, culture and my relationship with the coaching staff.

Q: What would you say are the strengths of your game right now and what are some things you are looking to improve on?

AMELOTTE: I would say my strengths are versatility, quickness/strength and overall basketball IQ. I can play any position and have the ability to score at all three levels. I’m continuing to work on shooting, ball handling and how I attack the basket. Adapting to the size and speed and the high school and college level will be important.

Q: Any other visits scheduled for this fall?

AMELOTTE: I have a few visits scheduled. It has been challenging since I play soccer in the fall and basketball starts up here in November.



