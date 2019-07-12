Solon WR/LB Jace Andregg had a chance to compete with a number of the elite players in the country at The Opening camp.

“It went pretty well," said Andregg. "Going into it, I was a little nervous because I'm going up against the best of the best. Once everything got going, it felt natural.”

Andregg came away confident with the abilities that he was able to show overall.

“I feel like I performed pretty well with the opportunities that I got.”

Another camp Andregg was able to get to was at the University of Iowa where he competed at linebacker.

“I felt like I played pretty well being raw at that position," Andregg said. "Coach Wallace said the same thing; that I did a nice job. He knows that I'm not experienced at that position, but my athleticism makes up for it.”

Andregg believes that him playing linebacker is something that is trending in the right direction.

“When I first got out at that position, I didn't know how I felt about it but doing it more now I'm starting to get comfortable with it," he said. "I still have a lot to learn though.”

Compared to the other linebackers in attendance, Andregg was happy with what he was able to showcase.

“I feel like I did pretty well, and I fit in good at that position with very little experience.”

Andregg, who will be playing linebacker defensively at Solon this fall, will be sending in tape to the Hawkeye coaches going forward.

“Yes, that is the plan and that goes for all of the other schools too.”

Three colleges were mentioned by Andregg among the ones that he hopes to see their campus.

“All of my options are still open right now, but I think visiting Ohio State, Michigan, and Nebraska would be nice.”

Andregg named two colleges that have been showing him more attention than others.

“UNI has been the only one as of lately," said Andregg. "Baylor has also started contact with me.”