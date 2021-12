Andrew Kraus walking on at Iowa

Defensive end Andrew Kraus has made his college decision. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Barrington (IL) native announced on Monday that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Kraus, whose father Matt played baseball at Iowa, made his decision after a visit to campus to watch bowl practices this past weekend.

"Just following in my father's footsteps as a Hawkeye," said Kraus. "I was raised a Hawkeye fan and they have an amazing coaching staff and program."

Also a standout in lacrosse, Kraus finished his senior year of football at Barrington with 45 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks.

The Class of 2022 prospect chose Iowa over preferred walk-on opportunities at Illinois and Minnesota.