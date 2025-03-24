Oklahoma 96, Iowa 62: OUtmuscled

Lucy Olsen fights for a loose ball. (Photo by Kyle Phillips / AP)

NORMAN -- Sixth-seeded Iowa fell in the round of 32 on Monday, losing 96-62 to third-seeded Oklahoma in Norman to close the 2024-25 season. In what was a physical contest from the tip, the Sooners were the aggressor against the Hawkeyes. Oklahoma's size, strength and speed were simply too much for Iowa, who didn't have the physical prowess to matchup with the Sooners. OU not only out-rebounded Iowa, 64-33, but the Hawkeyes couldn't match Oklahoma's shooting. OU shot 33-of-81 (40.7%) from the floor and 19-of-27 from the free throw line to Iowa's 24-of-66 (36.3%) from the field and 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the free throw line. "They're really good. They're athletes. They hit the portal hard," head coach Jan Jensen said following the loss. "They're bigger, faster, stronger. I told you yesterday the degree of difficulty to guard all that."

The rebounding margin was the strongest indicator of the difference between the two teams. "I think going into the game, that was definitely something we knew was going to be a key. They definitely got a majority of the second-chance points. That was from the rebounds," said Kylie Feuerbach, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. "They did a great job at positioning. We probably could have done a little better. But we knew going into the game their box-outs and rebounds would be really important." Sydney Affolter, Iowa's leading rebounder against OU with nine, added that the game was more physical than the Hawkeyes were used to. "The refs definitely let us play," she said. "They have some big girls, big posts and big guards all around. We could have done a lot better on the boards. I thought we did a little bit better in the second half. They crashed pretty hard." "We knew going in that SEC teams are really physical -- a lot more than the Big Ten," starting center Hannah Stuelke said. "They're just an amazing rebounding team. That's something they hang their hat on."

The boards weren't the only place the Hawkeyes had a disadvantage. Though it certainly wasn't all at the hands of the officials, -- and no one on Iowa's roster will tell you it was -- Stuelke and the Hawkeyes definitely didn't benefit from the officiating on Monday evening. The most glaring call came in the beginning of the second half, when Stuelke made a reverse layup and inadvertently made contact with Raegan Beers' face with her off hand. The officials went to the monitor and handed Stuelke an "intentional foul" that not only gave the Sooners two free throws (which were made by Payton Verhulst, who finished with 16 points) and the possession, but shifted momentum heavily in the favor of OU. "It was an accident," Stuelke said after the game. "I have no control over that, so I don't know. I've never been called for an intentional before. That was my first one. I elbowed her in the face on accident." Stuelke added that the officials didn't explain the reasoning for the call to her. Jensen was disappointed with the decision by the officials for several reasons. "I didn't have a chance to see it," she said. "I just asked some unbiased people at the scorer's table, and I don't know if they were NCAA [officials], one was an Oklahoma [official]. I said, 'What's your gut on that?' They were like 'We're a little surprised it got upgraded.' ... I think our players were pretty frustrated. I was trying to calm them down, but I thought that was a big swing in the game." OU shot 20 more free throws than the Hawkeyes, who shot a total of 11 between Monday night's game and their matchup with Murray State on Saturday. "Oklahoma, they're going to win. When it's called like that -- and it was not why we lost the game; let that be clear -- but 27 to seven," Jensen said. "So I think that's part of it. I don't think we thought about it much at the time. I don't think the players did. I think we were really hitting. I don't think you can really -- without some bigs, really big bodies, you can't really slow or stop Oklahoma. You've got to score with them."

Looking into the future of the Iowa roster, though they won't be able to control the problems with officiating, Jensen plans to adjust and address the issues that faced them against the Sooners. "I think it has to be a change now," Jensen said. "I think we have a lot of great pieces, but they're young. ... I love our pieces. I think we can develop them, and that will always be my model. We're graduating Syd and we don't have a lot of depth at the one. We have Aaliyah Guyton. Addie Deal plays off the ball and on. You're going to look and see what we need." The transfer portal opens tomorrow. "We'll be really busy," Jensen added. "I love the pieces we have coming back, I just think we need a little more size. You saw them -- Beers changes the game. Then you've got 24 [Skylar Vann], 34 [Liz Scott], 0 [Beatrice Culliton] who are all big bodies, and then you add Sahara Williams. We'll look in the portal." Our promo is back for new subscribers -- 50% off your first year of a premium subscription at Hawkeye Beacon. CLICK HERE (or the graphic below) to take advantage of that offer.