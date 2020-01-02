Andrew Wilson walking on at Iowa
Tight end Andrew Wilson has made his college decision. After considering all of his options, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Wilson has decided to pursue his dream at the University of Iowa where will be joining the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on this summer.
"It has always been the dream school for me," said Wilson. "The way the program is run, it really made the whole place feel like home, which is the biggest thing for me."
With scholarship money on the table from Eastern Illinois, Pittsburg State, Indianapolis, Lindenwood, and Quincy, among others, it was not a decision that Wilson made lightly, but one that he felt fits him best at the end of the day.
"It was tough, but I weighed all the options and felt Iowa is the place that best fits me and makes me feel comfortable," Wilson said. "I’m ready to do everything in my power to work and hopefully have a chance at a scholarship within the next few years."
Proud and glad to announce that I will be committing to the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, family, and teammates who have helped me along the way. @CoachSWallace @NewmanFootball1 pic.twitter.com/MeD900JQT4— Andrew Wilson (@Andrew1Wilson) January 2, 2020
See highlights from Wilson's senior year at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling, IL in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2020 walk-ons:
Andrew Wilson - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Sterling, IL
Jamison Heinz - 6-foot-0, 191-pound WR from Humboldt, IA
Jake Fisher - 6-foot-2, 180-pound DB from Treynor, IA
Jeremy Chaplin - 6-foot-2, 245-pound DT from Waverly, IA
Jack Johnson - 6-foot-0, 180-pound WR from West Des Moines, IA
Isaiah Wagner - 6-foot-4, 212-pound WR from Pleasant Hill, IA
Aaron Blom - 5-foot-11, 165-pound K from Oskaloosa, IA