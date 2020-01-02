Tight end Andrew Wilson has made his college decision. After considering all of his options, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Wilson has decided to pursue his dream at the University of Iowa where will be joining the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on this summer.

"It has always been the dream school for me," said Wilson. "The way the program is run, it really made the whole place feel like home, which is the biggest thing for me."

With scholarship money on the table from Eastern Illinois, Pittsburg State, Indianapolis, Lindenwood, and Quincy, among others, it was not a decision that Wilson made lightly, but one that he felt fits him best at the end of the day.

"It was tough, but I weighed all the options and felt Iowa is the place that best fits me and makes me feel comfortable," Wilson said. "I’m ready to do everything in my power to work and hopefully have a chance at a scholarship within the next few years."