Another career night for Murray

Keegan Murray has made it a habit to start fast in the first and second half of games and he did that once again on Monday night. The sophomore forward poured in a career high tying 35 points and had 8 rebounds in Iowa's 80-75 win over Maryland.



The talented forward talked after the game about what the Terps did in the second half of the first half to get back into the game and how the Hawkeyes adjusted. He also discussed his improved three point shooting and how that hard work is paying off.

