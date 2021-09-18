Another strong day for the Iowa defense

It wasn't always pretty or perfect, but once again, the Iowa defense stepped up and made big plays when they needed to on Saturday in a convincing 30-7 win over Kent State. The Hawkeyes actually gave up a few big plays in the air and Riley Moss talked about how he had to bounce back from those plays during the game.



Meanwhile, Jack Campbell just kept making huge plays at linebacker. He discusses the early safety that the defense put on the Golden Flashes and how that got the crowd going, and the overall play of the Hawkeye defense, who has now held opposing teams to under 25 points for 25 straight games.

