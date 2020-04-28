After leaning towards Iowa for a while now, Arland Bruce IV says he woke up this morning and felt like it was the right time, so he made the call and committed to the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bruce to discuss his decision, his future at Iowa, and much more.

Q: What led up to the commitment to Iowa today and what made up your mind?

BRUCE: I've been thinking that Iowa was the right choice for a while now. After talking to the whole coaching staff, especially Coach Doyle, and hearing about their experience from the last 20 years and then watching the NFL Draft this weekend and the development that they do there, I just wanted to be a part of it. Also, I really like the plan that Brian Ferentz, the offensive coordinator, has for me as a slot receiver, kind of similar to Tyrone Tracy, so that really interests me too.

Q: Can you take us through making the phone call today, just who you talked to and their reaction?

BRUCE: I talked to Coach Copeland. I just told him, "Coach, I think I want to commit." He was actually working out when I called him, but he said, "Man, if I wasn't so old I'd do a back flip right now, but I'd probably break my neck." Then he got Coach Ferentz on the phone and he told me congratulations and they were really fired up about me.

Q: Did the momentum of all the commits they have landed recently play a role or the spots they have left in general or is this just when you wanted to do it?

BRUCE: I feel like the recruiting class we have now is just crazy, but before I saw all that I've been thinking about this for a while. Today, I just woke up and it felt like the right time. People always say when you know, you know, and it was kind of one of those moments for me.

Q: With your two finalists, Iowa was talking receiver and Iowa State was talking running back. What made you decide to go with receiver?

BRUCE: I just think it's the right fit. A lot of people say, "Why would you go to Iowa to play wide receiver? They don't throw the ball." But if you actually look at the statistics from last season, they're throwing the ball more than they ever have, using their receivers more, and becoming more of a receiver passing team as well as a tight end passing team. I've seen how they've used Tyrone Tracy and they think I can be a versatile player like that who can play all the positions, so I liked hearing that a lot.

Q: When you hear that, what does that consist of beyond catching the ball?

BRUCE: Working at all of the wide receiver positions, lining up out wide and in the slot, jet sweeps, maybe a few carries at running back, returns, and everything.

Q: What is the feeling like for you since you made the decision this morning?

BRUCE: It's been crazy. I've just enjoyed all the love that the Hawkeye fans, the coaches, and all the other commits have been showing me. Now, we're going to try to get some more guys on board so we can keep on building. I think we're building something special and I'm excited for it.