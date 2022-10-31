After picking up a scholarship offer from Iowa this month, New Orleans running back Arnold Barnes was able to make an official visit with the Hawkeyes over the weekend. For the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Barnes, it was his first visit to Iowa City and one that left him impressed by what the Hawkeyes have to offer.

"What stood out to me was the connection with the coaches and the bond they have built over there," said Barnes. "These coaches have known each other for 20-plus years."

Barnes' host for the weekend was junior safety Reggie Bracy, who gave the Iowa coaching staff an assist with their recruiting pitch.

"He was just telling me how Iowa is and thought the best situation for me is to become a Hawkeye," Barnes said.

Coaching wise, Barnes was able to spend a lot of time with Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts, who offered him a scholarship on a visit to New Orleans on October 14, as well as recruiting director Tyler Barnes.

"I spent most of the time with Coach Betts and Tyler Barnes," said Barnes. "Very humble people, but they were saying I could have a huge impact to the Hawkeye team."

Barnes, who decommitted from Tulane last week, has now made official visits to Iowa and Nebraska this season. Other scholarship offers during the recruiting process include Tulsa, Charlotte, Navy, Troy, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, and Grambling, among others, but it is safe to say there is now a new leader.

"Iowa is at the top," said Barnes, adding that a decision may come later this week.