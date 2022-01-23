Asa Newsom attends Iowa junior day

Waverly-Shell Rock linebacker Asa Newsom was able to make it to Iowa City on Sunday for a junior day visit with the Hawkeyes.

"I started off with a photo shoot and then ate with the whole group," said Newsom. "After that, I talked to Coach Ferentz and then had a player panel. Lastly, I had a position meeting with Coach Wallace."

The position meeting was a highlight for Newsom as he had a chance to sit down and talk football with Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace.

"I really enjoyed learning about more of the Xs and Os with Coach Wallace," Newsom said. "That gave me a good idea of what my place would be at Iowa."

One day before the Iowa visit, the three-star prospect was at Nebraska, where his older brother Mosai Newsom plays, for a junior day with the Huskers.

"Seeing all the coaches again at Nebraska was really good," said Newsom. "It was nice to learn more about the scheme there and what their schedules look like."

Currently, Newsom holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State, Missouri, Minnesota, and South Dakota. After visiting Iowa and Nebraska, he has one more Big Ten trip on his schedule right now.

"Many schools are stopping by the school this week and I’ll be at Minnesota Sunday," said Newsom.