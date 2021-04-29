HawkeyeReport - Ash returns to Iowa and he's on scholarship

A few weeks ago, Austin Ash didn’t know what his basketball future would hold.

He had participated in Senior Day ceremonies in Iowa City with teammates Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, and Michael Baer. Ash and Baer had decided that instead of staying on as walk-on’s for another year or two they would look at opportunities elsewhere where playing time might be available.

Last week Bohannon announced that he would be returning for his sixth season with the Hawkeyes and on Thursday evening, Ash announced that he was coming back to play for Iowa and that he would be on scholarship.

“My first reaction was a little shocking,” Ash said when Fran McCaffery offered him a scholarship. “This is something that I had been working towards ever since I can remember.”

McCaffery told Ash that they had lost a lot of their three point shooting from last year and that he could provide help in that area for the Hawkeyes this coming season.

Needless to say, Ash, who grew up near Iowa City, is happy to be back for at least one more year in a Hawkeye uniform.

“I'm really excited. Had taken a couple visits and really thought that I had played my last game in a Hawkeye uniform after that Oregon game. Very grateful for at least one more year here.”

This past season, Ash played in nine games and was 3-9 from three point range and averaged 1.7 points per game.