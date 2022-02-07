Assessing Iowa women's hoops NCAA resume

We have reached the beginning of February which means we are right in the middle of Bracketology season. Teams are wondering where they stand among the top 68 and for the Iowa Women’s basketball team, they are firmly in the field right now, but looking to get to the ultimate goal, which is a top four seed.

For those that do not know, the top four seeds in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament get to host the first and second round games. Iowa was able to host Mercer and Missouri back in 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Where the Hawkeyes stand right now

As of right now, Charlie Creme of ESPN has the Hawkeyes as a six seed in the Storrs Regional hosted by Connecticut. That puts Lisa Bluder’s squad in a spot that both, allows them to still reach a top four seed, but also gives them little room for error down the stretch.

Looking at Iowa’s NET Ranking, they come in at #20 in the country, which is ahead of handful of the teams projected just ahead of them at the three and four seed line. Breaking down the wins and the losses, aside from blowing a fourth quarter lead to IUPUI at home the Hawkeyes do not have a bad loss. They are 6-0 in Q3/Q4 games and have avoided a resume crushing loss.

The Hawkeyes are 9-6 in Q1/Q2 games, which is comparable to teams around them in the bracket projection, like Maryland (8-6), Georgia (9-5), Kansas State (8-6) and Virginia Tech (5-6). All of those teams are projected from 4-6 seeds in the latest update.

Here is the Hawkeyes NET Team Sheet below…