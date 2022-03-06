Austin Siereveld makes first visit to Iowa

Four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa City this weekend. Overall, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Ohio native, who has the Hawkeyes in his top six, left campus impressed by what he saw on Saturday.

"I really liked it and enjoyed everything they had to offer," said Siereveld.

Siereveld, who spent most of his time with offensive line coach George Barnett, was able to get a better feel for the program and its surroundings on the trip.

"On the visit, we ate at Kinnick and then we did a facility tour," Siereveld said. "After that, we did a position meeting with our position coach and then we talked to Coach Ferentz. I really liked how simple everything was."

Last month, Siereveld named a top six from his long list of scholarship offers and making the cut were Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Cincinnati. The plan now is to continue making his visits to his top schools as he works on further narrowing it down.

"Next is to do spring practices with other schools," said Siereveld.