After signing with Iowa today, Australian punter Tory Taylor is excited to begin his career with the Hawkeyes.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic," said Taylor. "I’m really excited for the opportunity and I am very grateful for Coach Ferentz and Coach Woods, and especially my coaches back here in Australia. A lot of hard work goes into things like this and I am very appreciative."

The Iowa coaching staff offered the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Taylor a scholarship after a recruiting visit from special teams coordinator LeVar Woods this past month. The 22-year old Australian is still learning more about the Hawkeyes and looks forward to joining the team this summer.

"I know Iowa is a big-time football program with a great coaching staff and an amazing fan base," Taylor said. "I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play football at one of the biggest programs in the nation."

"Again, none of this would of been possible without the hard work of Nathan Chapman and John Smith of Prokick Australia," said Taylor. "They work tirelessly to make people’s dreams come true. I owe a lot to them as well as my strength and conditioning coach, Dave T. from Conquest Performance, and last but not least my parents as well. They’ve supported me in every way possible and I’m looking forward to sharing the journey with them."



Taylor will join the Hawkeyes as a true freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.