The Iowa Women’s Basketball coaching staff got some big news yesterday afternoon as Class of 2024 6’4 Center Ava Heiden out of Sherwood High School in Sherwood, Oregon announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes.



Assistant Coach Jan Jensen is widely known as one of the best post coaches in the country. Her reaction to the commitment on Twitter signified just how big it is.



Heiden is rated as the #4 Center and #42 overall recruit for the class by ESPN. Ava tells me that Oregon State, Utah and Washington were the three schools she was heavily considering outside of Iowa. She kept her offers and visits pretty quiet, but it was also reported that she took visits to Portland and Gonzaga. After her visit to Iowa City back in early August she had this to say about her trip, “The whole staff was so hospitable and welcoming to us. They took a lot of their time to show us the beautiful campus/academics/facilities at Iowa, and we deeply appreciated that.” As a sophomore last season, Heiden averaged 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists per game for a Sherwood Bowmen team that went 15-10, won the Pacific Conference and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they fell to #2 seed Jesuit. She was named Pacific Conference Player of the Year. Cody Stensrud of Prep Girls Hoops had this to say about her game. “One of the tallest girls in the class, Heiden is a great post presence for her age. She has a tendency to block shots and take smaller defenders back to the basket and can finish with a nice soft touch down near the rim. Ava is a tall body with a great frame who looks to be a dominant force for this upcoming season.”

