Ava Jones and her mom headed home soon

It’s been nearly four weeks since Iowa WBB commit Ava Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver that drove onto the sidewalk in downtown Louisville. The family was in town for the Run 4 Roses AAU tournament. It left Ava and her mother Amy in critical condition at the UofL Hospital, while her father Trey tragically passed away a few days after the accident. Both Ava and her mother spent a week on ventilators in a medically induced coma, but for the last couple of weeks, the news has slowly, but surely gotten better.

The latest update is another step in the right direction, as Ava and Amy are set to move back to Kansas. It was first reported by Grace Hayba of WDRB News in Louisville, and I was able to confirm that report with Ava’s brother Hunter.

“The goal is the 17th (of August),” said Hunter via text message. “Going to get them into an outpatient rehab facility in Wichita.”

This will allow family members to move back home after an extended stay in Louisville, as well as allow other friends and family in Kansas to visit Ava and her mother. Wichita is just an hour drive from Nickerson, where the Jones family lives, while Louisville is over 700 miles away.

“They are progressing well and have been working hard every day in their rehab. The injuries are healing, but it will be longer for my mothers because of all the orthopedic injuries she has.”

Back on July 21st, Hunter posted a video on Facebook of Ava shooting hoops on a mini basketball hoop on one of her first days of rehab with the caption “Ava already back to what she does best”.



