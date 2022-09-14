This past weekend, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team hosted their first round of fall visitors for the Cy-Hawk football game. Class of 2026 SG Ava Miles out of Park Hill South High School in Kansas City, Missouri was among the five visitors.

“Incredibly smooth in everything she does, but is a force when driving, especially with her array of moves like her unguardable spin. Is a threat to pull-up with a defender right in her face as well. Pushes the ball effortlessly and draws much attention inside to be able to kick out to shooters.”

Nicholas McNeal of Prep Girls Hoops had this to say about Ava’s game after watching her play in the Run 4 Roses tournament in Louisville with her Della Lamb AAU squad.

Miles is rated as the #4 player in Missouri for the 2026 class by Prep Girls Hoops, while Top Spot Basketball rates her as the #21 overall player in the country. She currently holds offers from Iowa, Oklahoma State and Kansas, but has a number of visits coming up this fall to other schools. Miles received her offer from the Hawkeyes back in June when she attended the Iowa Elite Camp.

We caught up with the 6’0 incoming freshman to discuss her recent visit to Iowa City, as well as her relationship with AAU/High School teammate and Iowa recruit Addison Bjorn and more.

Q: How was your visit to Iowa City this past weekend? What are your thoughts on the program, facilities and campus?

MILES: I mean wow! The atmosphere was amazing from the fans to the facilities. I love how all the fans are supportive of the program. I enjoyed getting to see all of the campus and getting to know about the program. I love the support and all the hard work and dedication put into the program.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

MILES: I love the coaching staff. I have continued to build relationships with all of them, individually and as a collective group. They are all very encouraging and supportive towards my recruitment process and I appreciate that. They know family is very important to me and I see when I step on campus that the coaching staff is close with each other and the players. It feels like family.

Q: What’s your friendship like with teammate Addison Bjorn? What’s it like getting to visit some of the same schools with her?

MILES: Addison and I have played together since we were in 4th grade. We have played in AAU and now will play in high school together. We balance each other out well and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses which helps us to be a very strong and powerful duo. Addison and I have been super excited for years to play in high school together as we both know teamwork is the most important thing and together, we are stronger! We push each other to be better which will help us both to continue to grow to be our best. We are supportive of each other and our recruitment process. Also are dads coach our AAU team together, so it’s fun for us all to travel and be together.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make them standout when compared with others?

MILES: Something that is very important to me is my family. They have played a huge role in not just my basketball career but my life in general. Connections that make it feel like family is going to be something that I really look at. I want to go to a program that I can call a second family and home.

Q: What have you been doing over the last month or two to prepare for your first high school season?

MILES: I have been doing a lot of training. I am lifting weights, speed and agility, training with my trainer, getting into open gyms and getting into the gym alone to shoot. I’m really focused on being more reactive, light on me feet when I play and more consistent with my shot. I am also getting to know my coaches very well, as well as my high school teammates.

Q: What would you say are the strengths of your game right now and what are some things that you are looking to improve on?

MILES: Some of my strengths are leadership, communication, and being unselfish on the court. I love being vocal and being able to help my team by being a playmaker and communicating at all times on and off the court. On the other hand, I am looking to improve on creating space with my jump shot. I have been working a lot on that and I want to continue so I can see growth in my future.

Q: Do you have any other visits scheduled for this fall?

MILES: I will be going to other schools around the Midwest this fall to see what their programs are like. I have upcoming planned visits to Kansas State, Creighton, Oklahoma State, Missouri and Nebraska.



