As a freshman at Dowling last season, Zediker averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She shot 37.8% from behind the arc and was an above average free throw shooter at 80.6%. The Maroons went 18-7 last season and made it to the state tournament before losing to a Jada Gyamfi led Johnston team. She also plays for an All-Iowa Attack team that features Iowa commit Callie Levin, as well as Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage.

Zediker has offers from Drake, Marquette, Montana State, Omaha, Green Bay and Eastern Illinois, but has not yet gotten an offer from the Hawkeyes. She attended the June 2021 Iowa Elite Camp and has taken other unofficial visits to Iowa, Creighton, Drake and Marquette.

Class of 2025 Dowling Catholic incoming sophomore G Ava Zediker was in Iowa City last week for an unofficial visit and attended the Cy-Hawk game with a number of other recruits.

Prep Girls Hoops has her on the class of ’25 watchlist, but have not yet released their rankings for the class. Mason Asher of Prep Girls Hoops had this to say about Zediker.

“She’s a wiry-thin guard who can penetrate off the bounce or shoot it from beyond the arc. I really like her decision making with the ball in her hands too. I think she can develop into someone who can play on the ball, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to take more of an off-ball role as she is so good off-the-catch and slashing to the rim.”

We caught up with the 5’10 sophomore to discuss her recent visit to Iowa City and more.

Q: How was your visit to Iowa City this past weekend?

ZEDIKER: It was great to be back on campus last weekend and spend time with the coaching staff and team. I was able to watch the team workout and they are looking strong. Attending the football game with the team is always an amazing experience!

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

ZEDIKER: Over the past year, I’ve been able to get to know the entire staff. They take the time to get to know not only me, but my family as well. They are a lot of fun to be around and make you feel like part of the team.

Q: What is the coaching staff telling you in terms of potentially getting an offer at some point?

ZEDIKER: I try not to focus too much on the timing of an offer. My main focus is getting stronger and getting better each day while building my relationship with the staff and learning more about the program and school.

Q: Have you gotten a chance to meet any of the current Iowa players? How has that been?

ZEDIKER: I have gotten to know the team pretty well over the past year. They are all so nice and it’s great to see how close and welcoming they are. They all take the time to get to know my family and me. It’s cool to also see my former All-Iowa Attack teammates now playing at Iowa!

Q: Caitlin Clark is a Dowling graduate, have you gotten to talk with her at any point?

ZEDIKER: It’s always great to see Caitlin when we visit. She always takes time to say hello and visit with my family. She definitely inspires me with her work ethic and shred love for the game.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make them standout when compared with others?

ZEDIKER: It’s important for a school to feel like home and the staff and team to feel like family. Academics and the campus atmosphere are really important as well.

Q: What would you say are the strengths of your game right now and what are some things that you are looking to improve on?

ZEDIKER: I’ve been working hard on being a more versatile shooter and attacking the basket. I feel that’s become a strength of mine over the past spring and summer along with my defensive game. I’m really focusing on being more vocal, getting stronger, my midrange game and the three ball.

Q: Do you have any other visits scheduled for this fall?

ZEDIKER: I’m planning a few other visits this fall before high school season begins, which includes another visit to Iowa City in a few weeks!



