It's been a pretty remarkable journey for Nicholas Baer. He started his career as a walk-on and quickly after his second year with the Hawkeyes, the Bettendorf native earned a scholarship and along the way, he also became of the top sixth men in the Big Ten. On Saturday, Baer will be playing his final home game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and he reflects back on his journey at Iowa and how circumstances at the end of his senior year in high school led to Fran McCaffery seeing him play in Des Moines, which led to his walk-on opportunity.