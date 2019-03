This wasn't the ending that Nicholas Baer was hoping for in his final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The senior forward was filled with emotion before the game participating in ceremonies with his family and head coach Fran McCaffery. By the end of the game, Baer had played himself to total exhaustion, fouling out in the surprising loss to Rutgers. He discusses his senior day ceremony and what went wrong for Iowa in the loss to the Scarlet Knights.