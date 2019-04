There's probably not much doubt that Cole Banwart will end up among the starting five for the Hawkeyes this fall along the offensive line. The question is will it be at guard or center. The junior to be in-state standout has been working at both positions, but it appears that he's getting more reps at guard rather than center. He talks about the development of Tyler Linderbaum at center, what the offensive line needs to do this fall, and much more.