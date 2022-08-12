Barnett assess the offensive line

This time of year there's always a bit of movement along the offensive line. This year is no different as Iowa's offensive line coach, George Barnett has been tinkering away trying to find the best five to put on the field for the first game of the season.



Barnett discusses how they have been splitting time for Connor Colby at guard and also now at right tackle. Which players are now in the mix at right guard if Colby is at tackle, and he talks about Logan Jones at center and the progress Mason Richman is making at tackle.

