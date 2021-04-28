HawkeyeReport - Barnett settles in at Iowa

George Barnett isn't a job hopper. He had spent several years at Miami (OH) and was comfortable there, but decided to move up the ranks and took the offensive line job at Tulane in December. He barely got settled in when the Iowa offensive line job opened up and he threw his hat into the ring.

Barnett met with the media for the first time since taking the job to discuss how one of his mentors had ties to Kirk Ferentz and helped get him in the door. Why he felt comfortable with Ferentz and the Hawkeye blocking scheme, and where he will be planting his flag on the recruiting trail.

These are rough quotes and notes. Not a full transcript. ---

George Barnett Opening Statement



I want to start by just saying how excited and grateful I am to work for Coach Ferentz and the University of Iowa. Coming up through the ranks, you always keep your eye on jobs that might be a good fit for you and as an offensive line coach it comes down to how much do they value the OL position and who the head coach is, so Iowa was always one school I kept my eye on so very excited about the opportunity. I've been here since March 9, so been getting to know all of the players. They are all at different points of development and all have their own story, so important to get to know them individually on and off the field. When you start talking about the OL room, you have to start with Tyler Linderbaum. He's exactly what people say about him. His leadership to younger players and every day work ethic and hunger is fantastic. We have a bunch of young kids going through their first spring, so to be able to see a kid like Tyler go through things every day and the how he does it is a huge positive. Kyler Schott, great story coming in as a walk-on and earning a spot. He provides a lot of energy and leadership. Then third guy providing leadership is Cody Ince. He's not on the field with us this spring, but he's in the meetings with us and he's a five position player so can help a lot of different players. Also, Justin Britt is giving us leadership in the room as well. Rest of the room is kind of a land of opportunity. We have some middle guys stepping up and then some younger kids, first or second year, going through first spring and for the offensive line that's huge as they learn the ropes. I love the mix of the room and looking forward to continue to working with them. Look forward to every day.



Q: You've been with Miami of Ohio, then moved to Tulane and then Iowa this off-season. What were those months like for you?



GB: It was hard leaving Miami. My relationship with Coach Martin is strong. We accomplished some cool things there in seven years. I'm a people guy, so if I don't have a connection I kind of stay where I'm at. I had some connections at Tulane, so thought I should look into it and see where it goes. End up taking the job, get my feet on the ground and start working. My mentor, Harry Hiestand, called me up one evening and said he talked to Coach Ferentz and they're going to have a position open up. My immediate thoughts were that's probably one of those jobs I couldn't pass up. Then the process moved forward from there. As far as the craziness of it, for me it was my family, my wife and two kids. My daughter is 14, so she was my agent. She had to okay everything and my son and my wife as well. But they knew how important this was for me and our family. We're all from Illinois, so it was a natural move. Excitement was through the roof.

Q: Did Harry Hiestand kind of get you in the door? What is it like to go in as an OL coach and interview for Kirk Ferentz, kind of nerve racking?

GB: I don't know about nerve racking. I just saw it as an opportunity. Just a chance to sit down and talk football with Coach Ferentz and Brian. Sitting down with those guys was even better than I thought it would be. The success they've had, it's pretty top shelf looking in as an OL coach on the outside. What strikes you is their knowledge base, how humble they are, and how they handle their business. It makes you want to be a part of it. That's what I took away from the interview process. I told my wife I have a hard time thinking working for Coach Ferentz won't make me a better coach, a better teacher, a better father and a better husband.



Q: You come into a situation where Iowa is replacing two starting tackles. What do you look for in your starting tackles?



GB: What you're looking for first of all is fundamentals with their feet and athleticism in lower body. That gives you a chance. Then it goes to the mental for me. Their confidence level when maybe a rep doesn't go great, how are they on the next play, how do they bounce back. Playing tackle is like playing DB. It's how you respond. We've had some guys doing some nice things in camp, but it's a developmental phase right now and I wouldn't expect anything different. Jack Plumb has stepped in and done a nice job at left tackle and worked a little bit at both. He's really ramped up his play the last seven days. Nick DeJong has gotten a lot of the reps on the right side. He plays big, plays square, very fundamentally sound. Nick has been a pleasure to watch and coach. Then Mason Richman has played some guard and kicked out to tackle some also. He's very smooth and natural and athletic. He does a lot of things well as a young kid. Some other younger guys working with the twos, just the day to day of meshing the athletic with the mental side.

Q: I was hoping to learn more about why you got into coaching. We know what's on the resume, but what made you get into it and what do you love about it. What learning curve is there also?

GB: Number one, biggest learning curve is just getting into the flow of the staff chemistry. The staff here has been together so long, which is cool. Then just getting to know the players. In my younger days, I wanted to put my foot down and say this is how it's going to be. As I age a bit, I think it's important to take a breath and watch a little bit. Sitting down with Tyler and asking him questions and letting it happen naturally instead of trying to force things. I've been at some jobs where you hire a new offensive line coach and it's like putting out a fire. Here, there's not a fire. Here, they need someone to come in and do it their way, but in a way that's cohesive with the current players and staff. That's what I've tried to focus on is just watch and learn. Your first question is a good one about getting into coach. I grew up in a small town, Tuscola, IL. Everyone there played three sports. My freshman year my father passed away. I didn't know it at the time, but as I grew through my high school years, I realize looking back how much your high school coaches help raise you as father figures. They help you get from point A to point B and help push you get to where you need to go. When I got to college, I was a business major, but one day looked in the mirror and thought why wouldn't you be a coach? Why wouldn't you want to have an impact on other kids that your coaches had on you? Those coaches were there for me. I switched my major that day. Switched to education and became a high school teacher. So that's why I coach. I love watching kids develop and watch them become something they didn't even know they could become. That's why I coach.



Q: How much research do you do on personnel going in? Or just throw yourself into it?

GB: I think when a job gets brought up to you, it depends on how powerful the job is for you. If the roster might not be where you want it to be, you probably have to check it out. Here, I loved the roster, the mix of youth and veterans. Who's our starting five? I don't know. Still developing. But it's definitely a situation that outweighs everything regardless of roster.

Q: Three words to describe your coaching philosophy?



GB: I would say, "Genuine," I would say, "Develop," and I would say, "Work." That's how I was raised.



Q: I want to ask you about marrying your philosophy with Iowa's perspective. How do you go about that?

GB: That's a good question. That's a unique thing with this situation. I've always coached the same fundamentals. My mentor, Harry Hiestand, he's a descendant of Joe Moore just like Coach Ferentz. That's how all this came together. I've been teaching those fundamentals since 1991 in high school. Even then though, when you come in you still want to make sure you understand what's been said and how things are being done to make sure I'm making the transition easier for these 19 and 20 year olds. But the similiaries and the meshing of fundamentals, we're aligned there.

Q: I wanted to ask you about recruiting a little bit. Do you have an area carved out and what has the transition been like?



GB: Recruiting is very similar no mater where you are at in my opinion. It's always about relationships and finding the right fit. Territory wise, I believe it's going to be Wisconsin, central Illinois, and the Cincinnati area.